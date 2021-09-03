It's time to walk you through what happened in the TV world today... Also Read - Ankita Lokhande on being trolled by Sushant Singh Rajput fans: 'Logon ko lagta hai tab mujhe woh devi banaa dete hai...'

Shehnaaz Gill revealed Sidharth passed away in her arms

In a statement, Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh Sukh, revealed when he spoke to Shehnaaz, she told him that Sidharth Shukla passed away in her arms. Shehnaaz Gill was inconsolable after learning about Sidharth's demise. She asked her father how she will live without him.

Sidharth Shukla complained of uneasiness before sleeping?

According to reports, Sidharth Shukla complained of uneasiness the night before he passed away. He took some medicines and had ice cream, reports state. He then slept on Shehnaaz's lap for comfort. And he never woke up.

Celebrities heartbroken on seeing Shehnaaz's condition

Aly Goni, Rahul Mahajan and others were heartbroken on seeing an inconsolable Shehnaaz Gill. The actress had proclaimed her love for the Bigg Boss 13 winner on countless occasions.

Hina Khan to make her South film debut opposite Prabhas

If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan has been approached with an offer to star opposite Prabhas in his next, Vrindavana. Hina Khan moved from TV to web and films and now is moving pan-India.

Gaurav Khann as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa win hearts

Gaurav Khanna recently entered Anupamaa as Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's college mate. It is being said Anuj was the heartthrob of the college but he had lost his heart to Anupamaa. His entry will spice up the drama evermore. Fans are already loving his character.

Sidnaaz fan slips into a coma

Sidharth Shukla's doctor friend revealed that a fan had slipped into a partial coma after learning about his demise. She was excessively stressed and was found unconscious in the bathroom.

UPDATE: Some fan handles report the fan has passed away.

Sidharth Shukla's autopsy report

A post mortem was performed after Sidharth Shukla was brought to the hospital to check foul play. However, the autopsy report revealed no internal or external injuries on the actor's body.

Ankita Lokhande slams Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who brutally trolled her

Ankita Lokhande is all set to return as Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2. The actress has been receiving a lot of hate for the same. The actress said that she cannot do anything about it.

Shehnaaz Gill joins Sidharth Shukla's mother for the last rites

An inconsolable Shehnaaz Gill reached Sidharth's residence for the last rites. She looked utterly devastated. Media thronged her as she went inside the building. It is being said she performed a special pooja for Sidharth alongside her family. Reports have also surfaced that she fainted twice inside the cremetorium.

Sidharth-Shehnaaz were planning for a December wedding?

If reports are to be believed love birds, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were planning to tie the knot in December. A lot of speculations had surfaced in the media stating that they were dating each other but neither had confirmed anything. They had maintained a just friends stance.

Fans root for SidSim after seeing Asim Riaz at Sidharth Shukla's final rites

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were initially friends inside the house of Bigg Boss 14. Fans loved their bond. However, they soon parted ways and SidSim fans were left heartbroken. And now, fans are devastated on seeing Asim Riaz at Sidharth's funeral.

