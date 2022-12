The big news is that Balika Vadhu 2 stars Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai are rumoured to be dating. The two have denied the news outright. Tina Datta will soon make a comeback on Bigg Boss 16. Here is a complete lowdown... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 wild card Vikas Manaktala, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rajiv Adatia are more promising wild cards of Salman Khan's show

Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai in a rumoured relationship

It is being said that Balika Vadhu 2 co-stars Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai are dating. This has been reported by ETimes TV. But both the actors denied the news. It seems they have been spotted outside each other's buildings, and do work out together. It seems the relationship has started since three months. Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai are good friends. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan fans call out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta for their hypocrisy after the rapper stays back on Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya confirms the re-entry of Tina Datta

Singer Rahul Vaidya has confirmed that Tina Datta might make a comeback soon. He said that he has not gone home. It seems Tina Datta is facing a medical issue, which is why she was brought out of the house. Some are saying that she is in a five-star while others feel she is a top hospital near by.

TV actress Veena Kapoor murdered by son in property dispute

In a horrific and shocking incident, veteran TV actress Veena Kapoor has been murdered by her son. The incident came to light after cops from her building complained that she had gone missing. The son reportedly told the cops that he hit her on the head with a baseball bat and dumped the body in a river in Panvel. Her elder son lives in America.

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan fans call out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

After decided to quit the show, MC Stan has stayed on after Salman Khan told him about his popularity. He told him that he would be labelled as a quitter. The makers sent him stuff from GF Buba to uplift his mood. His fans called out Priyanka and Ankit for suddenly being his friends knowing his popularity.

Kanika Mann in Durga and Charu

Buzz is that Kanika Mann might play the lead role as the show Durga and Charu takes a leap. As of now, it is a leap of the story of Bondita (Aurra Badoni Bhatnagar) and Pravisht Mishra.