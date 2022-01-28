Shweta Tiwari has been in the news for her bra comment. The lady made a statement jokingly which was taken totally out of context and blown out of proportion. Shweta Tiwari finally issued a statement saying that she would never hurt religious sentiments. After Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty thanked Gauahar Khan for taking a stand for Shamita Shetty who was age-shamed on Bigg Boss 15. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding festivities have concluded with a party in Goa. Here is a lowdown of the main TV news… Also Read - Shweta Tiwari in trouble, MP Home Minister directed Bhopal Police to investigate on her remark, Here are some major controversies of actress

Shweta Tiwari breaks her silence on the bra comment

Shweta Tiwari has finally broken her silence on the bra controversy. By now, you know that she was in Bhopal for an event. There she said a line that went like, "Bhagwan Mere Bra Ka Size Le Rahe Hai." She said it as a joke but the whole thing was badly misconstrued and huge drama ensued. The Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh ordered the police commissioner of Bhopal Makrand Deoskar to submit a detailed report on the matter. Shweta Tiwari said this was plain mischief making and she would never hurt the religious sentiments of people. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 GRAND FINALE: Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla with Tu Yahin Hai song; SidNaaz fans drop hearts - watch video

Kumkum Bhagya fans up in arms against makers

Rumours of Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha quitting the show have made fans upset. What has annoyed people even more is that they are shown as comatose in the movie. The track is now focused on their kids. Fans have called out the makers for not providing a proper closure/ exit to the beloved pair of #AbhiGya. The duo is loved by millions.

Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty thanks Gauahar Khan after Bipasha Basu

Shilpa Shilpa has thanked Gauahar Khan for taking a stand for sister Shamita Shetty on social media. As we know, Tejasswi Prakash age-shamed Shamita on the show. Bipasha Basu had censured her rather severely on social media.

Mouni Roy takes inspiration from Deepika Padukone

Like most celebs, Mouni Roy was also a Sabyasachi bride. She wore a lehenga with a double dupatta. The name of her groom was written in the dupatta. It was similar to what Deepika Padukone did in her wedding veil.

