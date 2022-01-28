Trending TV News Today: Shweta Tiwari breaks silence on 'bra' comment; Kumkum Bhagya fans vent anger on makers and more

Trending TV News Today: Shweta Tiwari breaks finally ends silence on the bra comment, Kumkum Bhagya fans take to social media to slam makers, Shilpa Shetty thanks celebs for supporting Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15