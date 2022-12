The main news is that Sheezan M Khan's custody has been extended after Tunisha Sharma's mother alleged that he slapped her before their fight. She has also said that his mother forced her to embrace Islam as she held a press conference. Here is a lowdown of the main news... Also Read - Tunisha Sharma suicide: Sheezan M Khan and his family coaxed the actress to convert to Islam; actress' mother makes shocking claims

Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Actress' mom Vanita levels shocking allegations

Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita has levelled some serious allegations on Sheezan M Khan. The police custody of Sheezan M Khan has been extended by a day. She has said that he slapped her on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul after she found that he had been cheating on her. The mother also said that Sheezan M Khan's mother Kehkashan Khan pressurized Tunisha Sharma to convert into Islam. The mother of Tunisha also said that he was taking drugs as per her daughter. In the mean time, some leaders of political parties have assured support to the Sharma family. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tunisha Sharma's family alleges Sheezan Khan did drugs, Hiten Tejwani's character of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 revealed and more

Read More: Tunisha Sharma case: Sheezan Khan 'slapped' her after secret girlfriend got exposed, did drugs and more revelations made by actress' mother Also Read - Tunisha Sharma suicide: Urfi Javed feels Sheezan M Khan cannot be blamed for her death; says no one is worth giving up your life [View Post]

Abhishek Nigam to step into Sheezan M Khan's shoes for Ali Baba

The latest report as per news portal is that the makers have approached Abhishek Nigam to play the role of Ali Baba on the show. There is no clarity on when Sheezan M Khan will get bail, and will he be accepted on the show. Abhishek Nigam is the brother of Siddharth Nigam, who was the former co-star of Tunisha Sharma.

Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala charged by the NCSC

It is being reported that the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sent a notice to Vikkas Manaktala and the makers of Bigg Boss 16 for alleged casteist slur. It is being said in the fight with Archana Gautam he called her Neech J**ti ki aurat, which is a crime. He is yet to respond to the same.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee claps back at trolls with hilarious video

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh have recreated a dialogue from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya to hit back at haters. She is facing immense flak for marrying a Muslim man.

Read More: Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes an indirect dig at people who trolled her marrying Shanwaz Shaikh with this popular scene from her show

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan blasts Archana Gautam for her conduct

In Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will tell Archana Gautam that her image has gone for a toss in the outside world. He tells her that if she repeats her mistakes and the kind of language she uses, he will have her thrown out of the show. She will be schooled alone by the superstar host.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

These were the celebs who made news today.