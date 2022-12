2022 is about to end and New Year is round the corner. People already have plans to ring into the New Year. The list of trending top TV news has kept viewers hooked to the screens. Sheezan M Khan has become the talk of the town and netizens have grabbed attention to his news. Here is a lowdown of the main news... Also Read - Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan M Khan's sister Falaq Naaz slams media; says, 'It breaks our heart....' [View Post]

Payal Rohatgi raises questions on Tunisha Sharma's family

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24 on the sets of her show and actress Payal Rohtagi has raised on her family as she said that elders and family members should be more involved with their kids' life when they are not mentally strong. She further said that TV actors have hectic schedules and their mental health should have been given due importance.

Sheezan Khan has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days

Tunisha Sharma's co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days and demanded home-cooked meals, medicines and visits by his family while in custody. Sheezan's lawyer even claimed that the client is suffering from serious asthma and said that he uses asthma inhaler on a daily basis.

Ankit Gupta to star in Junooniyat with Gautam Vig

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has been roped in for a new show which will be titled as Junooniyat co-starring Gautam Vig. Though there is no confirmation as of such now, but the makers seems to have locked Gautam in for the show.

Sheezan Khan lawyer states the actor has demanded his hair should not be cut during custody

Sheezan Khan, who was Tunisha Sharma's ex-boyfriend is sent to judicial custody for 14 days in the suicide case. Recently, his lawyer Shailendra Mishra spoke to ETimes and said that Sheezan demanded that his hair should not be cut before being taken in custody. He said that his appearance matters yo him as he earn his livelihood for himself.

Rupali Ganguly reveals her New Year 2023 plans

Actress Rupali Ganguly who plays the role of Anu in the show revealed her New Year 2023 plans. In an interview with IndiaToday.in. she said that she wants to take her child to Disneyland and do something for the environment in 2023. She said that she wants to make an animal shelter and wants to take care of the animals. She said that her son will be 10 next year and she wants to take him around the globe.