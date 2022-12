A number of new developments have happened in the Tunisha Sharma case. Her mother, Vanita Sharma has alleged that her daughter changed in the company of Sheezan M Khan and his family. Their maid has said that he promised to marry her soon. It is confirmed that Hiten Tejwani will play Lakhan on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Here is a look at the main news of the day... Also Read - Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Actress' house help registers her statement; reveals Sheezan Khan promised marriage

Tunisha Sharma case: Actress' mother claims Sheezan M Khan would do drugs

Sheezan M Khan would do drugs, this explosive revelation has been made by Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita. In a new series of reports, Tunisha Sharma's maid said that they had plans to marry soon. It seems the two would stay over quite often at each other's homes. Even Vanita Sharma would stay with Sheezan M Khan and his family. Ramdas Athawale has demanded justice for Tunisha Sharma. Her uncle has said that she started wearing a hijab. It seems Sheezan M Khan started teaching her Urdu. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma ended her life within 15 minutes of chat with Sheezan Khan; here are shocking details of their WhatsApp messages

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Hiten Tejwani's character details revealed

It seems Hiten Tejwani will be playing the role of Lakhan on the show. He is not coming as Ram Kapoor. It is shown that Nandini is the step-mother of Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta). Now, we will see Lakhan, the other son of his real mother. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar quit as they did not wish to age so early in their careers.

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam called out for miscarriage jibe on Vikkas Manaktala's wife Guunjan

Former contestants Rahul Vaidya, Kamya Panjabi, Rajiv Adatia and others have slammed Archana Gautam for her taunts on the miscarriage of Guunjan Manaktala on the show. Rahul Vaidya said that both these men controlled themselves just before she is a woman. He wondered how did she manage to get away with this.

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot get into a spat

Bigg Boss 16 will see a fight between Shalin Bhanot and his former bestie Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He will say that she is non-existent in the house. In the mean time, the Imlie actress has been saved by captain Shiv Thakare.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans slam makers for ruining Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda's character

On the show, the Birlas are shattered as they have lost their son, Neil. On the other hand, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) has lost her twins in a miscarriage. They are shattered. #AbhiRa fans are shattered as the jodi is separated. Akshara is now missing. They want old Abhimanyu back on the show.

