We are back with your daily dose of entertainment news from Telly land. From the big names of the Television world, stars like Harshad Chopda, Pratik Sehajpal and many others made it to the headlines. On social media, rumours spread like wild fire that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda has been given a massive amount to be in Bigg Boss 16. Pratik Sehajpal, who is being trolled a lot for his performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, gave it back to a troll who called him a clown. For all the Entertainment news, scroll on. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Netizens confused with 9 year leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Raju Srivastava health update, Salman Khan shoots for Bigg Boss 16 and more

Harshad Chopda charging a massive amount for Bigg Boss 16?

On social media, gossip is spreading like wildfire that ''s Harshad Chopda has been approached for Bigg Boss 16. Not just that, rumour also suggests that he is charging Rs 4.5 crore for the same. There seems to be no head or tail to the rumour. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Raya and more TV Jodis' illogical and forced separations that left fans hurt

Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda yet again proves his mettle as an actor; wins hearts with THIS viral scene in the upcoming episode

Imlie's Mayuri Deshmukh to exit the show?

A report in India Forums suggests that Mayuri Deshmukh who essays the role of Malini in Imlie is going to exit the show. Imlie is going to witness a leap and Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqueer have already announced their exit from the show.

Pratik Sehajpal hits back at a troll

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's ex-contestant Pratik Sehajpal is currently being trolled on social media because of his performance in elimination stunt. He is being bashed for not even trying to attempt the stunt. A netizen even called him 'National Joker'. To this, Pratik replied, 'Did this joker make you laugh? I'm glad if I did!!!'

Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho to go off-air?

If the latest reports are anything to go by Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara starrer Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is going to go off-air soon. It was launched a few months ago and makers are already planning to put an end to the show.

Raju Srivastava health update

In an interview with Etimes, Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha Srivastava informed that the comedian's health is now stable. However, he is still on ventilator. She asked everyone to pray for his speedy recovery.

Fans hail Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; here's why

Ayesha Singh who essays the role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is being called as 'Soul of the show'. It is because her fictional character has ranked third on FMN rating.

#AYESHASINGH

AYESHA SOUL OF GHKKPM

Congratulations Queen Ayesha Singh aka Dr SaiJoshi????❤❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/ajrvlg15Nm — Vani Naicker (@VaniNaicker1) September 7, 2022

Anupamaa: clarifies on rift with

In Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly play the key roles. There were rumours that there was some cold war between the two stars on the sets of the show. However, in an interview with News18, Sudhanshu has refuted these rumours. He said that they have absolute fun on the sets. They poke fun at each other and enjoy the process of shooting.