Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Kundali Bhagya and more have made it to the TV newsmakers of the day. Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 made news for the reports of the winner. Apparently, it is not Rubina Dilaik. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma gets trolled yet again. New celebrity names crop up for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Arora shares interesting info about a special connection with the show and more. Let's catch up on the trending TV Newsmakers here:

Rubina not the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

There have been reports which claimed that Rubina Dilaik is the winner of the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress is indeed one of the strongest contestants in the new season of Rohit Shetty's TV show. Recently, when the rest of the contestants had come back to India, Rubina reunited with her actor husband, Abhinav Shukla. Abhinav's gesture towards Rubina, that is the lifting the hand moment, had hinted at Rubina being the winner. And now, the latest reports state that Rubina is not the winner. And that a male contestant has won the show. Check more deets here.

Ghum Hai's Aishwarya Sharma gets trolled

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. It stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. Of late the show has been getting a lot of flak. And on the receiving end of the trolls is Aishwarya Sharma. Her acting and her character is getting a lot of hate online. Furthermore, one of the netizens asked makers to replace her with Rakhi Sawant. Check out the whole report here.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 new contestants

Hina Khan, Nia Sharma and Paras Kalnawat are said to be the celebrities who will be seen participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 this year. A lot of new names such as Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor and more have surfaced too. From Chefs to cricketers, a lot of names have cropped up on the participant list or celebs who have been approached. And the new names joining them are Ali Asgar, Sumeet Vyas and Tony Kakkar. Read the whole report here.

TRP Report Week 28

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa topped the TRP chart yet again. This time along with the ratings the show has also maintained the top spot. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, on the other hand, continue to struggle on the TRP chart. Check out the TOP 5 TV shows here.

Shakti Arora's special connect with Kundali Bhagya

Shakti Arora is the newest entrant in Kundali Bhagya. He has replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan in Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya. Though Shakti is an amazing actor, fans are still not able to get over Dheeraj and Shraddha as a pair. Shakti recently shared that he has a special connection with Kundali Bhagya. The actor revealed that Kundali Bhagya's set is at the same location as one of his previous TV shows. Check out which TV show here.

Udaariyaan's Priyanka opens up on dating Ankit

Oftentimes lead actors are linked together by fans and such is the case with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankita Gupta of Udaariyaan. The two play Tejo and Fateh in Udaariyaan. Their chemistry on-screen and their bond off-screen is one of the most talked about things about the show. Recently, Priyanka opened up on the link rumours. The actress shared that she and Ankita are just friends. Check out more deets here.

That's all in the TV news today.