It's time to tell you the latest happenings from the TV world that has been trending since morning. Tunisha Sharma's mom Vanita reveal chat detail about Sheezan m Khan's new girlfriend that left her daughter upset. finally enters the show with heaps of prices for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and more

Tunisha was extremely upset by seeing Sheezan Khan's chat with their new girlfriend

Vanita Sharma once again hits back at Sheezan Khan and his family and they have made all false claims. Sheena had a new girlfriend and his chats witnessed by Tunisha left her upset. She even revealed that Sheezan's family kept her away from her and made her do things that she never liked.

Farah Khan calls Shalin Bhanot Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Deepika Padukone as she enters the Bigg Boss 16 show and even invited everyone to her home for a good dinner and get-together.

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa's chemistry is leaving fans restless and how. The new onscreen couple in town will be seen together in an album Moon Rise and their BTS video is winning hearts and how.

Anupamaa and Anuj share a passionate kiss in the dream sequence of Anu who plans a romantic date for her hubby. MaAn fans go gaga over their chemistry and want to get back together like never before. While Anuj is behaving extremely weirdly, there were reports that he will turn worse than Vanraj in the show for Anupamaa. But fans will not like this new Anuj Kapadia.

Tunisha Sharma's mom hits back at false claims of not letting her late daughter to enjoy and didn't give her money as she had to borrow it from outside. Vanita Sharma claims that she gave 3 lakhs to Tunisha in three months nd can even show her account statement.