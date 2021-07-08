Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai — Here's a lowdown on what to expect tonight on your favourite daily soaps

It has been recorded that TV consumption of people have increased in the pandemic. Shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are doing well. Here is a lowdown of the spoilers today... Also Read - From Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi: 5 TV actresses who have enviable long and natural hair

Anupamaa

We have seen that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) has blamed Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) for losing her job. It seems Rakhi (Tassnim Sheikh) who is the mother of Kinjal will tell her to move away or else she will also face issues at her workplace. Kavya says she has been suspended for a month. Anupamaa will tell them that staying with family gives a lot of happiness but when hearts are filled with resentment, it is better to live separately. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) has also lost his job, so there is double trouble in the house.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the coming episode, we will see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) makes plans to celebrate Sai's birthday in a lavish manner. He informs all the members of Chavan house of the same. In his mind, he is planning to express his feelings to Sai (Ayesha Singh). He says that her father had a wish to celebrate his daughter's birthday in a big manner. As we know, her father was Virat's mentor. In the meantime, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) is fuming at what happened at the college fest.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the coming episode we will see that Maai tells Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) that she will get the one true love of her life. She writes the letter K on her hand. Sirat asks Maai who is going to be the person. On the other hand, there is a new sponsor Mr Raj who will fund the boxing team.