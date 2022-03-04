Reports of trouble in Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's paradise have been doing the rounds for the past couple of years now. It was reported that the two were living separately for a few months. While Rajeev was staying in Delhi, Charu stayed at her Mumbai residence. The couple welcomed their daughter Ziana Sen on November 1 last year and looked happy together. But it seems like their marriage is still going through a rough phase. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aditya Narayan-Shweta blessed with a baby girl, Parineeti Chopra trolled for crying on Hunarbaaz and more

According to the reports, Charu left for her hometown Bikaner with her daughter Ziana without her husband. Rajeev recently took to his YouTube channel to post a picture with his daughter and penned an emotional note about missing her. "Ziana come back home to your daddy, so much travelling is not safe for you...Haven't seen you for the longest time...Come jaldi se and play with me," Rajeev posted.

Charu had also celebrated her birthday without Rajeev after their daughter was born. She went to Udaipur and had posted a few blissful pictures with her parents. Earlier, Charu had opened up about reconciliation with Rajeev.

"I don't know if we are together or not. All I can say right now is he is Delhi and I am here in Mumbai. I know only what you guys know. What will happen in future I am waiting for God to show me the path, I have left everything on him now. I think problems happen in everyone's life, and we all go through ups and downs, it's just that we are celebrities, so a lot is written about us. if there is a light at the end of the tunnel, I will surely see. And when I get to see it I will share it with everyone," she had told TOI.

Charu and Rajeev had tied the knot in 2019 after 4 months of dating.