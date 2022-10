Anupamaa and Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on television that has kept viewers hooked to the screens for a long time now with their storyline. The audience are loving the track of both shows and the actors are praised for their exceptional performances. The leads of the shows are loved for their performances.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles, while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt as lead stars. Rupali who plays the role of Anupamaa in the show shared a great bond with her co-star Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia. But, if TellyChakkar reports are to be believed then things are not right between Rupali and Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj. The two are not seen together on social media, while they keep sharing pictures and videos with their other co-stars.

Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Neil Bhatt who is currently seen playing the role of Virat, and Aishwarya Sharma who plays the role of Pakhi in the show are husband and wife in real life. But, things are not well between Aishwarya and Ayesha aka Sai. It seems as if things are not going well between Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin leads.