TRP List 24th Week 2021 by Ormax Media: Indian Idol 12 slips, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-Anupamaa maintain their spots

The TRP List for week 24 by Ormax Media is out now and it is time to look at which TV shows have won the hearts of the audience. And just like every week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is leading the list this week while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintains its position. Take a look at the entire list here: Also Read - TRP Report Week 24: Anupamaa breaks its own records; Indian Idol 12 re-enters Top 5; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets more love

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Dilip Joshi starrer is leading the chart as usual and we completely enjoying the recent episodes of the show. The Mission Kala Kauwa at Rang Tarang resort is winning hearts and hence even this week the show has been placed on the first position. Also Read - When Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan had said as an 8-year old, 'Mujhe lambi level pe jaana hai, abhi toh 5% hua hai' – watch THROWBACK video

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa goes on winning hearts with each new episode. The show has been ruling the BARC TRP list since it began and in the TRP list by Ormax media, the show is constantly in second place. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar and Aditya Narayan drop a major hint on the winner of the singing reality show!

Super Dancer Chapter 4

Super Dancer Chapter 4 contestants leave us surprised every week with their brilliant performances. Last week the episode was full of entertainment and hence the show has climbed up the chart. Super Dancer Chapter 4 gets the third place this week.

Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 has slipped down to the fourth place this week. It seems the drama on the reality show has become quite boring and hence the audience have stopped watching the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's story currently revolves around Sirat's feelings for Kartik and her struggle to stay away from him. The show has maintained its place in the TRP list by Ormax media and is in fifth place.

Pandya Store

Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan's Pandya Store is back in the top ten of the TRP list by Ormax Media. The show is in sixth place this week.

Dance Deewane 3

Dance Deewane 3 has also been one of the most watched reality shows. The show has climbed up in the TRP list by Ormax media and has got seventh place this week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has seen a drop this week and is on the eighth position. It seems Virat and Sayi's romantic moments could not impress the audience.

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai

Rajesh Shringarpure's show is in ninth position this week which is drop. However, the does has always been in the top ten.

Kundali Bhagya

Preeta's struggle for finding the murderer of Akshay and releasing Karan has impressed the audience. The show is in tenth place this week.