TRP List 26th Week 2021 by Ormax Media: Kumkum Bhagya enters the list, Indian Idol 12 and Anupamaa continue to entertain fans

The TRP list of week 26 by Ormax media is out now and it is time to look at which TV shows have won the hearts of the audience. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tops the list while Kumkum Bhagya has entered the top 10 this week. Take a look at the entire list here:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Dilip Joshi starrer Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is getting all the love since the start. The show is at the top of this TRP list by Ormax media. The recent episodes of the Rang Tarang resort and Mission Kala Kauwa have grabbed all the attention. Hence even this week the show has been placed on the first position.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is the fans' favourite ever since the show began. The show is in the second place in this TRP list by Ormax media of week 26.

Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 is getting all the love. The show has become quite popular and is currently the top reality show. The show has climbed up the chart in this week and is at the third position.

Super Dancer Chapter 4

Super Dancer Chapter 4 has dropped down this week. The show's contestants have made it interesting to watch; hence, the show has been amongst the top of the TRP list by Ornax Media. This week the show has got the fourth place.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's story is about Sirat's struggle to hide her true feelings for Kartik as she is now married to Ranveer. The show has maintained its place in the TRP list by Ormax media and is in fifth place.

Dance Deewane 3

Dance Deewane 3 has also been one of the most watched reality shows. The show has climbed up in the TRP list by Ormax media and has got sixth place this week.

Kumkum Bhagya

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer Kumkum Bhagya has made it to this list in this list. The post leap story has grabbed all the attention. The show has got the seventh place in the TRP list by Ormax media.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also been the most watch TV show. The story of Virat and Sayi's closeness has caught the attention and hence the show has got the eighth place in the TRP list by Ormax media.

Udaariyan

Udaariyan is also a new entry in the TRP list by Ormax Media in the 26th week. The show's unique storyline has grabbed all the attention and hence has got the ninth place.

Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Kundali Bhagya is back in this list by Ormax media. The show is in the tenth place this week.