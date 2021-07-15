TRP List 27th Week 2021 by Ormax Media: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to rule, Indian Idol 12 beats Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa

The TRP list of 27th week by Ormax Media is out and once again we saw Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah turning out to be audience's favourite. On the other hand, we saw a major turnaround as Indian Idol 12 toppled Anupamaa to grab the second spot in the list. So, let's check out the complete list... Also Read - Anupamaa: Kavya uses Pakhi against Anupamaa – view pics from the UPCOMING EPISODES

Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Jul 5-11) based on audience engagement #OrmaxPowerRating pic.twitter.com/IvBbeyzUjf — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) July 13, 2021

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The popular sit-com featuring , Amit Bhatt and others continued its dominance as it is on the numero uno position. The bang on comic timing of the lead cast has been one of the biggest reasons for the show to achieve this feat.

Indian Idol 12

The singing reality show, which has been garnering controversies in recent times due to fake love angles and unfair evictions, has beaten 's Anupamaa to grab the second spot in the list. It seems that the latest performances by the talented contestants have won the hearts of the audience.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and 's Anupamaa has been among fans favourite since the inception of the show.

Super Dancer 4

The dancing reality show has remained steady as it again grabs the fourth spot in the list.

The soap opera featuring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi has managed to maintain its pace as it is stable at the fifth position.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has witnessed a great jump to sixth position from eighth spot due to the latest track in the show.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

's Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 made an entry this week and we are sure that all the fans of the show would be super happy.

Dance Deewane 3

After grabbing the sixth spot in the last week, the dance reality show has dropped to eighth position now.

Pandya Store

Kanwar Dhillon, Kinshuk Mahajan, , Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia ,Simran Budharup, Kruttika Desai Khan and Mohit Parmar's show also made an entry this week in the Ormax list.

Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan, which made an entry in the list in the week continues to garner audience's appreciation.