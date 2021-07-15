TRP List 27th Week 2021 by Ormax Media: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to rule, Indian Idol 12 beats Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa

The TRP list of 27th week by Ormax Media is out and once again we saw Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah turning out to be audience's favourite. On the other hand, we saw a major turnaround as Indian Idol 12 toppled Anupamaa to grab the second spot in the list. So, let's check out the complete list... Also Read - Anupamaa: Kavya uses Pakhi against Anupamaa – view pics from the UPCOMING EPISODES
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Also Read - Anupamaa: Anagha Bhosale REVEALS the changes one can expect after Samar-Nandini's wedding – HUGE SURPRISES in store
The popular sit-com featuring Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt and others continued its dominance as it is on the numero uno position. The bang on comic timing of the lead cast has been one of the biggest reasons for the show to achieve this feat. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai — Here's a round-up of all the exciting spoilers of your fave shows for today
Indian Idol 12
The singing reality show, which has been garnering controversies in recent times due to fake love angles and unfair evictions, has beaten Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa to grab the second spot in the list. It seems that the latest performances by the talented contestants have won the hearts of the audience.
Anupamaa
Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's Anupamaa has been among fans favourite since the inception of the show.
Super Dancer 4
The dancing reality show has remained steady as it again grabs the fourth spot in the list.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
The soap opera featuring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi has managed to maintain its pace as it is stable at the fifth position.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has witnessed a great jump to sixth position from eighth spot due to the latest track in the show.
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 made an entry this week and we are sure that all the fans of the show would be super happy.
Dance Deewane 3
After grabbing the sixth spot in the last week, the dance reality show has dropped to eighth position now.
Pandya Store
Kanwar Dhillon, Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi , Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia ,Simran Budharup, Kruttika Desai Khan and Mohit Parmar's show also made an entry this week in the Ormax list.
Udaariyaan
Udaariyaan, which made an entry in the list in the week continues to garner audience's appreciation.
