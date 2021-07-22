TRP List 28th Week 2021 by Ormax Media: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be audience's favourite, Shilpa Shetty's Super Dancer 4 witnesses a great jump

Ormax Media has just released the TRP list of 28th week of the year and once again we saw huge turnaround in it. While and Amit Bhatt's Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be audience's favourite, toppled Indian Idol 12 to retain its second spot. On the other hand, , and Geeta Kapur's singing reality show, Super Dancer 4 witnessed a huge jump in the list. Also Read - #BLRecommends – From Barfi to The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra’s 7 highest rated films on IMDB that you can stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Jul 12-18) based on audience engagement #OrmaxPowerRating pic.twitter.com/nzh0Zur75H — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) July 20, 2021

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty channels her inner Madhubala and recreates Bollywood's B&W era with special guest Annu Kapoor – view SNEAK PEEK

The popular sit-com, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been dominating the small screen from 2008 and is audience's favourite. Even the re-telecast of old episodes fetch great ratings for the makers. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor dances on stage to Ranbir Kapoor's Galti Se Mistake from Jagga Jasoos with the film's director, Anurag Basu – view pics

Anupamaa

Well, in the past week, we saw every episode of the show getting love from the audience.

Indian Idol 12

As the show inches towards the grand finale, the fans are going all out to make sure their favourite contestant wins this season.

Super Dancer 4

While there are rumours that Shilpa Shetty might leave the show due to husband Raj Kundra's arrest for his involvement in adult films business, the charming appearance of the Hungama 2 star in the show was loved by the audience.

Dance Deewane 3

While the show is garnering praises from the viewers, it is said that rating of the show will be increased in the next week due to 's appearance as the guest judge.

Udaariyan

The show has witnessed a great jump as it was on the 10th position in the last week.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

The soap opera has managed to remain steady as it again grabbed the seventh spot in the list.

The show witnessed a huge dip as the last few episodes failed to impress the audience.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin saw a dip after performing well in the last week.

Pandya Store

Kanwar Dhillon, Kinshuk Mahajan, , Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia ,Simran Budharup, Kruttika Desai Khan and Mohit Parmar's show continued to hold its position in the top 10 list.