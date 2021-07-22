TRP List 28th Week 2021 by Ormax Media: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be audience's favourite, Shilpa Shetty's Super Dancer 4 witnesses a great jump

While Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be audience's favourite, Rupali Ganguly toppled Indian Idol 12 to retain its second spot. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur's singing reality show, Super Dancer 4 witnessed a huge jump in the list.