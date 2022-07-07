TRP List Week 26: Anupamaa reigns; Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 and Aishwarya Khare's Bhagya Lakshmi break into the top five tv shows

Surprise surprise! Well, there are shockers with Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa still reigning on top. But the good news is for fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal as Naagin 6 is finally in the top six with a rating of 2. The other big gainer is Bhagya Lakshmi that stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. It has got a rating of 2.1 beating Imlie, which is still in the top five. The track of Pratha discovering the real mother of Rishabh (Simba Nagpal) has worked well in favour of Naagin 6. This also means that three shows of Ekta Kapoor are in the top five. Let us take a better look... Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill turns 'Senorita' as she flaunts her curves in a red hot dress; fans go 'Uff beauty' [ VIEW PICS]

The top show is Anupamaa. It has a rating of 2.8, which is low given the highs it has touched. Due to some reasons, the TRPs of all the shows have fallen somewhat in this week. Also Read - Anupamaa MAJOR TWIST: Anu catches Adhik and Pakhi red-handed on a date; schools him over 'mariyada'

On the second place, we have Yeh Hai Chahatein and Bhagya Lakshmi. While Yeh Hai Chahatein has always done well, Bhagya Lakshmi is a huge gainer for the channel, Zee TV. It has beaten the likes of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya on the channel. Kundali Bhagya has seen a dip this week. Both those shows are at 1.8. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Kangana Ranaut wishes 'good luck' to Karan Johar; calls her KWK episode a surgical strike, says 'Ghar mein ghus ke mara tha...'

Advertisement

The third place is super crowded. We have Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Naagin 6 and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. All of them have a rating of 2. Imlie fans are thrilled that it is back in the top five. The current track was not liked by fans of Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore.

Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra's Banni Chow Home Delivery is on the sixth place with 1.9 ratings. It was in the top five last week. This time, the monopoly of Star Plus shows seem a bit affected.

Fans of Naagin 6 have made concentrated efforts to only watch it on TV. Finally, the hard work has paid off.