The BARC TRP report is out and there have been a few changes in the list of top TV shows of the week. While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa are going neck-to-neck with their ratings through their engaging storylines, Imlie is catching up rapidly to secure the top spot in the TRP list.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa

and starrer Anupamaa has been leading the TRP charts for a long time now. And it has now got a tough competition from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which has now shared the numero position with 2.6 rating. The show is headlined by , Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma, who are being loved by the audience.

Imlie

Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie has managed to secure the second spot with a rating of 2.2 in this week's TRP report. The show has remained consistent with its rating and it remains to be seen if it manages to climb up to grab the top spot.

Pandya Store

Pandya Store, which stars Kinshuk Mahajan, , Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar, has managed to clock 2.1 rating and secured the third spot in the TRP list.

, Faltu and Bigg Boss 16

The fourth spot has witnessed a tough competition between three TV shows namely Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Faltu and Bigg Boss 16. All the three shows have received a rating of 2.0 and landed in the fourth position.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Chahatein, which features Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in lead roles, has witnessed a slight drop and grabbed the fifth spot in this week's TRP list with 1.9 rating. In the last week, the show had received a 2.0 rating.