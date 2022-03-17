TRP Report Week 10: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 enters TOP 5, Anupamaa leads again!

It's TRP Time! Anupamaa, , Yeh Hai Chahatein and more shows have been made it to the TOP 5 of the TRP Chart this time. It's Week 10 TRP report. Anupamaa has maintained a stronghold on the top-most position of the TRP chart for weeks now. and starrer 2 garnered a TRP of 0.6 million viewership impressions. Bhagya Lakshmi which stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti has got a rating of 1.8. Naagin 6 has entered the TOP five! which has been in the news for the last couple of days due to The Kashmir Files controversy got a TRP rating of 1.4. Let's check out the TOP 5 TV shows of the week below... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Abhi’s belief that Aarohi will create problems between him and Akshara cause another tiff between the lovebirds?

Anupamaa

, , , starrer has kept the audience hooked to the TV show. Ever since Anupamaa has confessed her feelings to Anuj, MaAn fans are have been super happy. Anuj has also changed. He is standing up against Vanraj and taking over his business again. Last week, Anupamaa got a rating of 3.6. This week as well, Anupamaa has garnered a TRP of 3.6million viewership impressions. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra get featured in Forbes after their fans make them BRANDS

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have been seeing Sai's struggle to get Virat and the family members' forgiveness. She is also trying to confess her feelings for Virat. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got a TRP of 2.9 last week. This week Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has got a TRP of 2.8 million viewership impressions. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: 'Not being able to promote on The Kapil Sharma Show has been a huge loss', feels Darshan Kumaar [Exclusive]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai/ Yeh Hai Chahatein

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Sawant, Karishma Sawant starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is inching closer to the AbhiRa wedding. Just like the last week's 2.6, this week Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has maintained a TRP of 2.6. Interestingly, Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein have been maintaining a stronghold on the 3rd spot. Rusha shippers have been religiously following their story. Compared to last week's 2.6, this week, Yeh hai Chahatein has garnered a TRP of 2.6 million viewership impressions. So, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahatein are tied at the third position on the TRP chart.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Manasvi Vashistha and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie has been growing in popularity. Last week, Imlie had got a TRP of 2.6. This week Imlie has earned a TRP rating of 2.4 million viewership impressions.

Kumkum Bhagya/ Naagin 6

Pranbir fans are hooked to the current storyline as well. and Krishna Kaul enjoy a huge fanbase amongst the masses. Kumkum Bhagya has raked in a TRP of 2.2. It has been tied to the fifth spot with Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 which has also got a TRP of 2.2 million viewership impressions.

Smart Jodi has got a TRP of 1.7, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has got a TRP of 1.6, Udaariyaan has got a TRP of 2.1, Kundali Bhagya starrer and have got a TRP of 2.1. Pandya Store has got a TRP of 1.7.