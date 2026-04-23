TRP Report week 15: Smriti Irani's show BEATS Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, Samridhii Shukla-starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The BARC TRP ratings for Week 15, 2026, just dropped, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 isn't budging from the top spot. Read further to know how the numbers are looking for your favorite shows this week.

The BARC TRP ratings for Week 15, 2026, just dropped, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 isn’t budging from the top spot. Smriti Irani’s show locked in a steady 2.0 rating again, so it’s still ruling the roost even with the competition heating up. Zee TV’s Vasudha stays put in second place, holding tight with a 1.8 rating. It’s got Chandrika, sharp and successful and Vasudha the cheerful maid who brings warmth to the family.

The Biggest Suprise Of The Week

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back in action. After weeks stuck outside the Top 5, it’s jumped up to third with a 1.8 TRP. Turns out the new arc is working in thier favour , and viewers are clearly interested.

Also Read The Kapil Sharma Show tops TRP charts this week while Naagin 3 drops to third position – read full report

Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa doesn’t slip and it's still at No. 4, also scoring a 1.8. The show’s stable but if sources are to be believed, a big twist is coming up, so next

week it'll be intresting to see the numbers.

Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain sits at No. 5, still bringing in solid numbers for Star Plus. Zee TV’s Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan took a nosedive. It was riding high at No. 3 before, but it’s dropped to No. 6 with a 1.7 TRP.

Meanwhile, Udne Ki Aasha is slowly climbing. Last week it was at No. 9, now it’s up to seventh with a 1.6 rating so there’s growth. Naagin 7 nudges ahead too, moving from tenth to eighth. The show’s doing slightly better, posting a 1.5 TRP, but it still need a really good arc to get good numbers.

As for Tum Se Tum Tak, it’s having a rough ride. From sixth last week, it plummeted to No. 9, which really says the audience isn’t loving the current storyline. Finally, Star Plus’s Mr. & Mrs. Parshuram cracks into the Top 10 for the first time, coming in at No. 10 with a 1.4 rating.

So, what’s the takeaway from this week's numbers?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 isn’t slowing down at all, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is making a solid comeback. This time things got tough for Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan and Tum Se Tum Tak. If Anupamaa delivers on its promised twist, next week’s chart could look pretty different.

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