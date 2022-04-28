It's TRP time, shows such as Naagin 6, Anupamaa, , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more have made it to the TOP 5 of the TRP charts. Yes, you read that right, Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer Naagin 6 is back in TOP 5 but there's a twist. As y'all know, the IPL is going on. And hence, the TRPs have been affected severely. Even the popular TV shows have been going low on the TRPs as the cricket season is on. And hence, there have been shocking developments in the TRP chart this week. Naagin 6 is back in TOP 5,Anupamaa is yet on top with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin maintaining its position on number 2. Also Read - Tiku Weds Sheru teaser: Kangana Ranaut announces her film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Amazon Prime on the 16th anniversary of her debut, Gangster – plot deets inside

ANUPAMAA

, , , and more celeb starrer Anupamaa is still unbeatable and on top. The shoe's ratings had been slipping down but it has improved this week. The ongoing wedding track of Anu and Anuj with the twists of Vanraj's jealousy has kept the fans hooked to the TV show. Anupamaa and Anuj aka Rupali and Gaurav have kept the audience glued to their TV sets with subtle romance. Compared to last week's 2.8, Anupamaa garnered 2.9 million viewership impressions this week.

GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN

The ongoing track of Sai and Virat making amends and bringing together Shivani Bua (Tanvi Thakker) and Rajeev (Sachin Shroff) has been appreciated by the fans. Also, the upcoming love confession and wedding is one of the reasons that fans are looking forward to watching the show more and more. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. Last week GHKPM got a TRP of 2.2, this week there's a slight increase in it. It's 2.3 this week.

IMLIE / YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI / YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

This week we have three shows tied at the third spot. Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer Khan starrer Imlie, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rath of-Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sargun Kaur Luthra-Abrar Qazi starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein have tied at number 3. All of them have got a TRP of 2.1. Yeh Hai Chahatein's ratings have improved slightly. It was at 4th position last week with a TRP of 2.0.

NAAGIN 6/ KUMKUM BHAGYA

Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal starrer Naagin 6 and Mugdha Chaphekar-Krishna Kaul and Tina Philip starrer is on number 4 this week. They have got a TRP of 1.7. Kumkum Bhagya's ratings have slipped a little. It was 1.8 last week. Despite the ongoing kidnapping track, it hasn't been able to spike up the TRPs.

SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA

Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar and Gautam Vig starrer Saath Nibhaana Saathiya have grabbed the fifth position on the TRP chart this week. The show saw Harsh Nagar taking a break. However, he soon returned to the show. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has got a TRP of 1.6.

Disha Parmar-Nakuul Mehta's show 2 is steady with a TRP of 0.5. Udaariyaan featuring , Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Isha Malviya and Karan V Grover has got a TRP of 1.5, Swaran Ghar and Sirf Tum have got a TRP of 1.1 & 1.2 respectively. Bhagya Lakshmi, Kundali Bhagya garnered a TRP of 1.4 each. The Kapil Sharma Show has suffered as the TRPs slipped from 1.1 to 0.8. Shaheer Sheikh-Juba Nawab-Anuj Sachdeva-Aparna Dixit starrer got a TRP of 0.2.