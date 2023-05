It's Thursday, which means, it's time to look at the TRPs of popular TV shows across the country. We have big shows such as Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more shows on the list. The makers of each of the TV shows plan and bring different kinds of twists in the TOP TV shows to keep the audience glued to their TV sets. Some of the twists are well executed and some just don't sit well with the audience. Plus there's a different kind of response from online audiences as well. Let's check out the TRP Report Week 19 here: Also Read - Kundali Bhagya star Paras Kalnawat makes shocking claims while revealing the reason for his exit from Anupamaa; says, '80 percent of the cast would...'

Anupamaa tops, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai at number 2 while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin loses its spot

starrer Anupamaa has seen a drastic twist in the show. Anupamaa has decided to fly solo. Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) has refused to come back to her and is now living with Maaya and Choti Anu. Anupamaa is yet again shattered but she decides to fly solo. With a TRP of 2.8, Anupamaa has topped again. It was 2.7 last week. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and is placed 2nd. This time it has tied with none of the shows. The TRP of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is 2.2, just like the last week. Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is placed 3rd this week again. It had climbed to the second spot but has lost the place this week again. The TRP is 2.1 for week 19.

TOP 10 TV shows as per the TRP chart

On number 4 is Niharika Chouskey and Aakash Ahuja starrer Faltu. It has got a TRP of 1.9. There have been reports of the show going off-air but that does not seem to be the case seeing it in TOP 5. Imlie starring Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor and Karan Vohra is placed 5th this week with a rating of 1.8. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein is going to take a leap. The fans are angry. They love watching Abrar and Sargun. The TRP this week is 1.7

Multi-starrer TV show Pandya Store is placed 7th with a TRP of 1.6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is placed 8th with a rating of 1.6. The show is courting more controversies and headlines in entertainment news these days than any of the shows. Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria starrer Teri Meri Doriyaann is placed 9th with a rating of 1.4. On And grabbing the 10th spot this week is Bhagya Lakshmi with a rating of 1.4 as well.