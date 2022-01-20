It's TRP time. Anupamaa, Bigg Boss 15, 2, , Udaariyaan, Imlie, Ka Ooltah Chashmah are some of the most popular TV shows in the country. It's time to check out how well have your FAVE TV shows performed on the TRP charts. Bigg Boss 15 continues to disappoint with the ratings. The Weekdays ratings have slipped down again. and starrer TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's ratings changed from 0.6 to 0.7. Priyanka Choudhary, and Isha Malviya starrer TV show Udaariyaan's TRPs have slipped again. This time it didn't make it in the TOP 5. Let's check out who made it to the TOP 5 on the TRP chart. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anu-Vanraj's nasty face-off, Anuj gets mesmerized by Anu's beauty and more

Anupamaa

, , and starrer Anupamaa is at TOP again. However, we have seen a dip in the TRPs. Last week it had 4.2 million viewership ratings. This week, Anupamaa has recorded 4.0 million viewership ratings. The shift of focus from MaAn aka Anuj and Anupamaa's romance to other issues seems to have not been liked by the audience. Hence, the dip in the TRPs. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi reveals why the show has NOT added anything to her career

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The last week has been good for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Not did the ratings of the show improve but the interesting storyline also helped them. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show recently saw Akshara's accident. Abhimanyu saved her life. His acting chops were widely appreciated. Aarohi's plan for MD has altered the plot considerably which has led Akshara to doubt her decision to make Aarohi marry Abhi. So, it all helped the makers to boost the TRP. Compared to last week's 2.9 million viewership impressions, this week Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed the second spot with 3.1 million viewership impressions. Also Read - Anupamaa beats Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more in the Top 10 most liked Hindi TV shows 2021 list by Ormax

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

After a long time, , Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show had faltered in the TRPs. The track of Sai leaving the house after learning about Shruti and Sahasto Virat still not disclosing the truth, the audience has had it, it seems. Both, the TRPs and the ratings of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have slipped down. Last week it had 3.1 million viewership impressions. This week, it has clocked 2.9 million viewership impressions.

Imlie/ Yeh Hai Chahatein

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein have maintained its spot in the TRP chart. It has grabbed the fourth position again. The track of Preesha and Rudra and Roohi has helped the makers maintain the TRPs. It has maintained the ratings of 2.8 million viewership impressions. Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie has slipped down on the TRP chart but only by a little. Last week it had 2.9 million viewership impressions, this week it has registered 2.8 million viewership impressions. Hence, this week, Imlie is tied with Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Pranbir's track, Prachi's pregnancy, Ranbir and Prachi's fights have kept the audience hooked to the show. It has registered a TRP of 2.4 million viewership impressions. Last week we had Udaariyaan, but this time the show only clocked 2.3 million viewership impressions.