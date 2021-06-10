TRP Report Week 22: Anupamaa maintains No. 1 spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reenters top 5; Indian Idol 12 goes out of tune

Yay! It is Thursday today and it is time for the TRP list to be out. The BARC TRP rating list reveals which shows are most liked by the fans and which have failed to impress. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is back to ruling the list. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has returned to the top five this week. Take a look at the complete list here: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Anjali Gaikwad gives her take on Aditya Narayan's handling of controversies around the show [EXCLUSIVE]

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is finally ruling the TRP list again. The story of Vanraj and Kavya's wedding has caught all the attention this week and hence the show has got 3.6 million impressions. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rhea Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Aditya Narayan and more – 7 controversial celebs we want on Salman Khan’s show this year

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has to settle back to second place. We saw a huge drama between Sayi, Virat and Pakhi this week. Sumbhul Touqueer and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie is also getting popular and has maintained its place in the top 5 of the TRP list. Both the shows have got 3.1 million impressions. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal's UNSEEN throwback pictures will leave you surprised

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back in the top five in the TRP list. The show is getting the love from the audience once again and this week it is in the third place with 2.5 million impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the love from the audience. The new story of Kartik and Sirat is now turning interesting. The show is now back in the top five and has got 2.4 million impressions this week.

Super Dancer Chapter 4

Super Dancer Chapter 4 is in the top five this week and Indian Idol 12 is out of the top five. The dance reality show contestants have made it interesting for the audience. The show has got 2.3 million impressions.