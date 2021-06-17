TRP report week 23: Indian Idol 12 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s numbers drop; Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa rules

Thursday it is and it is time to share the TRP report with you guys. The BARC TRP rating list reveals which shows are most liked by the fans and which have failed to impress. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is ruling the list just like every week while Indian Idol 12 has dropped down. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is out of the top five this week. Check out the entire list here: Also Read - Ormax TRP List 23rd Week 2021: Indian Idol 12, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Anupamaa maintain their slots this week

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa keeps breaking its own record. The show has been at the top of the TRP list since the start and is winning hearts with its interesting storyline. Just like last week, this week too the show has got 3.6 million impressions.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein does not leave the second spot. The show's storyline has been interesting and especially the recent episode of Sayi exposing Virat and Pakhi's past. The show has got 3.1 million impressions.

Super Dancer Chapter 4

Super Dancer Chapter 4 has seen a jump this week. Last week it was in the fifth place but this time it has grabbed the third spot in the TRP list by BARC. The show has got 3.0 million impressions this week.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqueer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer Imlie has seen a drop this week. Last week it was in the second position but this week has dropped down to fourth. The show has got 2.9 million impressions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Well, looks like the 'Misson Kala Kauwa' has turned out to be successful for the show's TRP. Dilip Joshi starrer Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has got 2.8 million impressions this week.