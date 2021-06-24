TRP Report Week 24: Anupamaa breaks its own records; Indian Idol 12 re-enters Top 5; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets more love

Thursday it is and the TRP list by BARC is out now. We are sure you guys are eager to know whether your favourite shows have done well or not. This week Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has broken its own record while Indian Idol 12 is back in the top five. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's numbers have dropped this week again. Take a look at the complete list here: Also Read - When Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan had said as an 8-year old, 'Mujhe lambi level pe jaana hai, abhi toh 5% hua hai' – watch THROWBACK video

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts ever since the show began. It has got the highest TRPs every week and this week the show has broken its own record. Last week, the show had got 3.6 million impressions and this week it has got 3.7 million impressions. It seems Kavya's new journey as Vanraj's wife and Anupamaa's new journey all alone has caught all the attention. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar and Aditya Narayan drop a major hint on the winner of the singing reality show!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's storyline is quite interesting and hence people are loving the show. Virat and Sayi's closeness and Pakhi's jealously makes the show an interesting one. This week the show has got 3.0 million impressions. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan's fake love angle, Rakhi Sawant-Ratan Rajput's swayamvar - Publicity stunts of celebs that left everyone shocked

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The Mission Kala Kauwa sequence in the show is doing quite well and fans are loving it. The Rang Tarang resort scenes have made fans love the show once again and hence it has reached the top three in the TRP list. The show has got 2.8 million impressions.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqueer and Gashmeer Mahajani's show has also been loved. However, this week it has dropped down to the third place. This week the show has got 2.7 million impressions.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 and Indian Idol 12

Super Dancer Chapter 4's contestants keep impressing us every week with their brilliant performances. The show is getting a lot of love from the audience. Indian Idol 12 is getting mixed reviews from everyone but the TRPs are really good. Both these reality shows have got 2.4 million impressions.