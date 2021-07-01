TRP Report Week 25: Indian Idol 12 ratings improve courtesy Father's Day episode; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah loses some love

Thursday is here finally and it is time for the TRP list by BARC to be out. Yes, we know you guys are eager to know whether your favourite shows have done well or not. Just like every week, Anupamaa rules the chart while we also see a growth in the numbers of Indian Idol 12. Check out the entire list here: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From fake love angle to shocking revelations from celeb judges, 7 reasons why the show is facing continuous ire from fans

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa goes on breaking its own records every week. Kavya and Vanraj's miserable life after marriage and Anupamaa's new journey has impressed fans and hence this week the show is on the top. The show has got 3.8 million impressions which is a huge growth.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's storyline has caught everyone's attention. The closeness between Sayi and Virat makes everyone root for #SaiRat. The show has got 3.0 million impressions this week.

Imlie and Super Dancer Chapter 4

Sumbul Touqueer and Gashmeer Mahajani's show Imlie has maintained it ratings. In the show, Imlie and Aditya's closeness has grabbed everyone's attention. Super Dancer Chapter 4's ratings have improved even this week. The contestants of the show are getting all the love from the audience. Both, Imlie and Super Dancer Chapter 4 have got 2.7 million impressions.

Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 has been in the news ever since it began. Compared to last week, the ratings of the show have improved this week. Well, all thanks to the father's day special episode. The show has got 2.6 million impressions for that episode.

Yeh Hai Chahatein and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra's Yeh Hai Chahatein is back in the top five this week. The show has been loved by the audience and hence it is back to its form. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is amongst the top five but compared to last week, the numbers have dropped. Both these shows have got 2.5 million impressions.