TRP Report Week 26: Indian Idol 12 loses its spot in the top five, Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin rule

It is Thursday and it is time to know whether your favourite TV shows have managed to impress or not. The TRP report by BARC is out now. Just like every week, Anupamaa is ruling the charts while Indian Idol 12 has seen a drop. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back in the top five this week again. Check out the whole story to know the entire list.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa goes on impressing us with each new episode. The show has been ruling the TRP charts since the first episode aired. This week again, the show is on the top with 3.8 million impressions even this week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also maintained its second position in the TRP list since a long time now. The show has got all the love from the audience and it seems Sayi-Virat's romantic story is now getting all the attention. The show has got 3.0 million impressions this week.

Imlie and Super Dancer Chapter 4

Sumbul Touqueer and Gashmeer Mahajani's show Imlie has also been quite popular and the unique storyline of the show is loved by the audience. Super Dancer Chapter 4 is also winning hearts. The performances in the dance reality show have been quite amazing and hence people love watching the show. Both these show have got 2.7 million impressions.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra's Yeh Hai Chahatein is back in the top five now. It is the spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show's ratings have been improving and this week the show has got 2.5 million impressions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Fans are completely enjoying the Rang Tarang resort and Mission Kala Kauwa episodes. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ratings have been improving ever since this outdoor shooting of the show is going on. This week the show has got 2.4 million impressions.