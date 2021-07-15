TRP Report week 27: Anupamaa BREAKS RECORDS; Indian Idol 12 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maintain their spots

Thursday it is and it is time for the TRPs. Everyone eagerly waits for this day and the BARC has finally revealed the TRP list. Well, Anupamaa is always on the top but this time it has broken its own record. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's ratings have dropped down. Take a look at the entire list here: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish reveals the truth behind Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's 'love angle' [Exclusive]

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts. This week the show has broken its own record and has got 3.9 million impressions. It seems Kavya's irritating behaviour towards Anupamaa has got the show good ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's ratings have also improved this week. Last week it was 3.1 million impressions and this week it was 3.2 million impressions. Virat and Sayi's lovey-dovey moments are loved by the audience.

Imlie

Imlie and Aditya are finally together and these episodes of the show have grabbed all the attention. The show has got 2.8 million impressions.

Yeh Hai Chahatein/Indian Idol 12

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra's Yeh Hai Chahatein and Indian Idol 12 both have got good ratings. Indian Idol 12 usually appears in the top 5 but Yeh Hai Chahatein is a surprise entry. Both the shows have got 2.5 million impressions.

Super Dancer Chapter 5/Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Super Dancer contestants never fail to surprise and even this week it was an entertaining show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also been doing great. The Rang Tarang resort scenes have been brilliant and hence every week the show is amongst the top 5. This week Super Dancer Chapter 4 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have got 2.4 million impressions.