TRP Report Week 28: Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes' Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 fails to impress, Indian Idol 12 sees a jump in the ratings

Thursday it is and the TRP report by BARC is finally out now. This week Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 fans are eagerly waiting to know how well did the show's first week go. Well, the Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer could not impress and got just 0.5 million impressions. As usual, Anupamaa is at the top of the TRP charts. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's ratings are also quite low this week. Take a look at the entire list:

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa's storyline has been quite interesting and hence every week the show tops the TRP charts.This week again the show has topped the TRP charts and has got 3.9 million impressions. Anupamaa's new struggle and Kavya's irritating behaviour has won hearts it seems.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has maintained its second spot in the TRP list by BARC. Sayi and Virat's adorable love story is winning hearts every week. This week the show has got 3.3 million impressions which is a growth from the previous week.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani aka Imlie and Aditya's new life has begun. They are happily living together and fans are loving these scenes. The show has got 2.9 million impressions this week which is again a growth from last week.

Indian Idol 12

India's most loved reality show, Indian Idol 12's ratings have improved yet again. Last few weeks the numbers were low but now the show has got 2.7 million impressions.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra's Yeh Hai Chahatein is the spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show's current storyline has been grabbing all the attention. Since a few weeks, the TRP ratings of the show have been quite amazing. This week the show has got 2.6 million impressions.