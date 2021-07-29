TRP Report Week 29: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 gets decent numbers while Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fails again; Indian Idol 12 maintains the position in Top 5

The TRP report of week 29 by BARC is out now. This week again Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has topped the chart while Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has got decent numbers in its first week itself.