TRP Report Week 29: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 gets decent numbers while Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fails again; Indian Idol 12 maintains the position in Top 5

Thursday is here and it is time to know which of our favourite TV shows have done well and which have not. The TRP report by BARC is finally out now. Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 got decent numbers in its first week itself while the Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 isn't working well. As usual, Anupamaa has topped the chart. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Aditya Narayan and others join the 'Baspan Ka Pyaar' trend and it’s hilarious – watch video

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa goes on winning hearts with its interesting storyline. The recent episodes of Anupamaa and her family helping Vanraj set up his cafe have grabbed all the attention. Anupamaa tops the chart every week and this week too it has got the first place. However, last week it had got 3.9 million impressions but this week it is 3.8 million impressions. Also Read - Aditya Narayan's reaction to Salman Khan not hosting Bigg Boss OTT may upset Karan Johar! Here's what he said

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin does not want to leave the second spot in the TRP list by BARC. Virat and Sayi's closeness impressed fans and hence it has got 3.1 million impressions this week. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan surprises his nana Randhir Kapoor with a special gift

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer Imlie has been amongst the top 5 ever since it began. Aditya's kidnapping track has turned out to be interesting and will also bring about new twists in the story. This week the show has got 2.9 million impressions.

Indian Idol 12

India's most loved reality show, Indian Idol 12 will end soon. The contestants of the show have become quite famous and hence the show is winning hearts. This week Indian Idol 12 has got 2.7 million impressions.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra's Yeh Hai Chahatein has been amongst the top five shows since a few weeks. It is the spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The story's interesting storyline has grabbed all the attention. This week the show has got 2.6 million impressions.