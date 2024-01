TRP Report Week 3: The TRP report for week 3 is out and it shows that there has been a slight change in the top 5 shows. Last week, Star Plus had all the top 5 spots, but this week, controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 has entered the chart at number 5, pushing Jhanak out of the top 5. Here is the complete list of the top 5 shows according to their TRP ratings. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming twist: Pakhi to use Ishaani to bring Teetu back to Shah house

Check out the Top 5 shows of the week

1. Anupamaa

As usual, the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show have topped the chart. With 2.7 TRP, the Rajan Shahi show has grabbed the number one spot. Post the 5 year leap, viewers have given thumbs up to the story. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj meets Yashdeep; Toshu removes Anu from his house

2.Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer show is not too behind from Anupamaa in terms of TRP. With 2.6, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has grabbed the second spot. Also Read - Anupamaa: When Nidhi Shah said she'd NOT play a mother on-screen, was willing to quit the show on THIS condition

Trending Now

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The on screen chemistry of Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami has been loved by all. The current love triangle between Ruhi, Abhira and Armaan has got rave reviews from the audience. The TRP of the show is 2.3

4. Imlie

Imlie starring Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy has been constantly performing well. With a TRP of 2.2, the show stand at number 4.

5. Bigg Boss 17

The controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan is on number 5. With 2,1 ratings, viewers are pretty excited for the grand finale which will take place on 28 January, 2024