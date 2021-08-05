TRP Report Week 30: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Super Dancer 4 witness a huge jump, Anupamaa sets a record

Well, it's a Thursday and as a television lover, you must be waiting for the 30th week of TRP report by BARC. The list is out and we don't see any change in the top 5 spot of it. While Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Super Dancer 4 witnessed a great jump, popular shows like , Kundali Bhagya and Ka Ooltah Chashmah again fail to enter the top 5. So, let's check out the list... Also Read - TRP Week 30 by Ormax Media: Shilpa Shetty's absense from Super Dancer Chapter 4 leads to a massive drop in viewership, Indian Idol 12 climbs the chart

Anupamaa

, and 's Anupamaa continues its dominance as it again grabbed the numero uno position beating all other shows. The soap opera, which had garnered 3.8 million impressions in the last week has now got 4 million impressions. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Major twists to unfold in tonight’s episode of top TV shows

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Pandya Store and more TV shows whose ensemble cast is like an extended family – view pics

, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin maintained its second spot in the 30th week of the year. The interesting plot has helped the show to get greater impressions, which is 3.3 million compared to 3.1 million impressions of last week.

Imlie

Right from its production stage, the show featuring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani in lead roles has been in the top 5. The new track, which showed a solid twist in the story has impressed the fans. This week, Imlie has garnered 2.9 million expressions.

Indian Idol 12

Well, as we are reaching near to the finale, the singing reality show is getting great viewership across the country. The talented contestants now enjoy a great fanbase, which further helps the show get desirable impressions. Like last week, this time too Indian Idol 12 has got 2.7 million expressions.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The spin-off of popular serial featuring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in lead roles, has been making its way in the top from past few weeks. The chemistry of the lead and the interesting plot has managed to hooked the audience. This week show has got 2.6 million impressions.