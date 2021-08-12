Thursday is here. It is time to know which of our favourite TV shows have done well and which have not. The TRP report by BARC is finally out now. Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has made a place amongst the top 5. Just like last week, Anupamaa's ratings are brilliant. Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has failed to get the love from the audience. Take a look at the entire list here: Also Read - Indian Idol ex-contestants Abhijeet Sawant, Amit Sana on the show’s overdramatic content and controversies: ‘Isko Bigg Boss nahi banana chahiye’

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa got record-breaking numbers last week. It became the only Hindi show to have got 4.0 million impressions. This week too the show has maintained these numbers. It seems Anupamaa and Kavya's problems in the Shah house have made the audience love the show. This week the numbers are the same. Yes, it is 4.0 million impressions even this week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also seen growth in this week. It seems veteran actress Rekha's involvement in the promo has caught everyone's attention. The show's TRPs have increased and this week the show has got 3.4 million impressions.

Imlie/Indian Idol 12

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer Imlie has won hearts this week again. The TRPs of the show have grown this week and it seems Imlie's search for Aditya has grabbed all the attention. Indian Idol 12's ratings have grown massively and is at the 3rd place in the TRP list by BARC. Both Imlie and Indian Idol 12 have got 3.0 million impressions.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is winning hearts. The reality show has got TRPs this week. The third week of the show also managed to impress fans. The show is in the fourth place with 2.7 million impressions.

Super Dancer Chapter 4/Yeh Hai Chahatein

Super Dancer Chapter 4 has seen a downfall, everyone, since the Raj Kundra porn case has been going on. Shilpa Shetty has been away as a judge and fans have been trolling her. Yeh Hai Chahatein is also being loved and has maintained its numbers on the TRP charts. Both these shows have got 2.6 million impressions.