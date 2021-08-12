TRP Report Week 31: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 enters the top 5; Indian Idol 12 witnesses a massive jump in ratings

The TRP report of week 31 by BARC is out now. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has managed to win hearts and is in the top 5 this week. Indian Idol 12's ratings have grown while Anupamaa is at the top.