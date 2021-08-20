The TRP report by BARC is out now. It is finally time to know how your favourite TV shows have performed last week. Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has topped the TRP charts again. Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Indian Idol 12 have maintained their positions on the TRP charts. Take a look at the entire list here: Also Read - Say WHAT! Fans did not want Pawandeep Rajan to win Indian Idol 12? Check out SHOCKING poll result here

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa wins hearts every week. The show has got 4.0 million views even this week. It seems Anupamaa and Pakhi's reunion and Paritosh leaving the house has grabbed all the attention of the audience. It became the only Hindi show to have got 4.0 million impressions.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's numbers have slightly dropped. Last week, it was 3.4 million impressions and this week it is 3.2 million impressions. It seems Samrat's entry in Virat, Sayi and Pakhi's life could not impress the audience.

Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 has been television's most loved show. The Karan Johar special episode which was the semi-finale got good numbers for the show. It was on that day when it was declared that there will be six finalist in this season and not just five. The show has got 3.0 million impressions.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer Imlie has seen a drop this week. It looks like Malini's return in Imlie and Aditya's life has not gone well with the audience. Last week, the show had got 3.0 million impressions and this week the show has got 2.7 million impressions.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11/Yeh Hai Chahatein

Ever since it began, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been amongst the top five shows. Fans are loving watching their favourite celebrities performing some dynamic stunts. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chatatein has also been impressing the audience with its interesting storyline. Both Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Yeh Hai Chahatein have got 2.6 million impressions this week.