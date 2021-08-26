Thursday is here and the TRP report by BARC is out now. It is finally time to know how your favourite TV shows have performed last week. Indian Idol 12 had a 12-hour long grand finale and the TRPs for the episode have been record-breaking. Indian Idol 12 is now at the top of TRP charts with Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa. Take a look at the entire list here: Also Read - Shanmukhapriya opens up on whom she would have VOTED for to become Indian Idol 12 WINNER and its not Pawandeep or Arunita

Anupamaa/Indian Idol 12 finale

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa own the top place. They are on the top every week but as compared to last week, the numbers have dropped this time. But still, it is the most loved show and surprisingly, with Anupamaa, this time Indian Idol 12 is also on the top. Yes, Indian Idol 12's finale episode of 12 hours has got amazing TRPs. Both, Anupamaa and Indian Idol 12 have got 3.7 million impressions this week. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT, Super Dancer Chapter 4: Here’s all you can expect this weekend from Top reality TV shows

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been in the second place since a long time. The show's unique storyline has been loved by the audience. Recently, we saw Samrat's entry in Sayi, Virat and Pakhi's life which has completely changed the story. This new angle of Samrat has grabbed all the attention. The show has got 3.3 million impressions. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Surbhi Chandna-Sharad Malhotra reunite, Govinda to make his small screen debut and more

Imlie/Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie has also been doing well. The current track of Malini trying to throw Imlie out of Aditya's life has been doing well and hence the TRPs are awesome. Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is being loved by the audience. The show has been amongst the top 5 since it began. Both, Imlie and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have got 2.5 million impressions this week.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chatatein has also been amongst the top five shows since a long time. The closeness between the lead actors has left fans impressed. The show has got 2.4 million impressions this week.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar starrer Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is getting all the love. The story of the show has been interesting and this week it seems the audience have loved the current track. The show has got 2.3 million impressions.