Thursday is here and it is time for TRP! The TRP report by BARC is out now. It is finally time to know how your favourite TV shows have performed last week. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is ruling the charts as usual but the ratings of all the shows have dropped. The Kapil Sharma Show had a decent beginning.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is in the first place but the ratings have dropped this time. Since a few weeks, the show had got 4 /3.9 million impressions but this week the ratings have dropped to 3.4 million impressions. It seems the loan incident with Shahs did not go well with the audience. Now, we have Gaurav Khanna entering the show as Anuj Kapadia. It will be interesting to see whether his entry will help Anupamaa bounce back.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is in the second place yet again. Samrat returning in Pakhi's life has been interesting for fans. The show has got 3.3 million impressions this time.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie has also been doing well. The current track of Malini trying to throw Imlie out of Aditya's life has been doing well but this time the TRPs have dropped down. It seems things have become boring and hence the show has got just 2.6 million impressions.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11/Yeh Hai Chahatein

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is getting all the love from the audience. The partners special week has helped the TRP ratings grown. The contestants are being praised for their performance in the show. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chatatein has also been amongst the top five shows since a long time. Both Khatron Ke Khiladi and Yeh Hai Chahatein have got 2.4 million impressions.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar starrer Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is turning out to be interesting these days and hence the show is getting a place in the top 5. The show has got 2.2 million impressions.