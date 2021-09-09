Thursday it is and as usual, it is time to look at how your favourite TV shows have performed last week. The TRP report by BARC is out now. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 could not impress the audience. Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa's ratings have seen a growth. Take a look at the entire list here: Also Read - Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and others look thrilled as they meet Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts. Last week the ratings of the show had dropped but was still in the first place. However, this week again the ratings have grown. It seems Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa's chemistry has been loved by the audience. The new story of Anuj-Anupamaa has brought many changes in the show. This week the show has got 3.9 million impressions. Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's romantic performance on Vaaste makes us say 'Love is in the air'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has maintained its place in the TRP list since the start. The entry of Samrat in the show has brought amazing changes in the story. Pakhi is now trying to make Virat jealous by going close to Samrat. The show has got 3.5 million impressions. Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Ashish Kulkarni and others dish out #SquadGoals as they go on a vacation to Alibaug – view pics

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie is getting interesting day by day. Malini's evils trap for Imlie has caught all the attention. Malini wants Aditya back in her life now and is doing everything to keep Imlie away. The show has got 2.8 million impressions.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is getting all the love from the audience. The week was quite different as we saw Vishal Aditya Singh returning as wild card and all the contestants had to perform stunts together. The audience were impressed by these stunts and it was quite an interesting episode. The show got 2.7 million impressions.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chatatein has also been amongst the top five shows since a long time. The new story of the show is getting better and fans have loved it. The show has got 2.5 million impressions.