Thursday is here! The TRP report by BARC of week 36 is out now. It is time to look at how your favourite TV shows have performed last week. Gaurav Khanna's entry as Anuj in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has helped the show get good numbers. This week, Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is out of the top 5 race. Take a look at the entire list here: Also Read - Indian Idol 12 is over but Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's magical chemistry is still intact; these BTS pics are proof

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love from the audience. However, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's entry in Anupamaa, Vanraj and Kavya's life has been loved by the audience. Anuj and Anupamaa's new story is getting all the attention. Hence, this week we have seen a good growth in the numbers of the show. Anupamaa has got 4.0 million impressions this week. Also Read - Actor Juniad Malik’s hard work helps him get a role in web series

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is at the second place as usual. Samrat's entry in the has changed everything for Virat, Sayi and Pakhi. The show is getting interesting each day by day. This week the show has got 3.5 million impressions. Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble lashes out at those questioning her about her bond with Nihal Tauro; here's what she said

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie will see amazing twists and turns in the show. Malini's new avatar and her evil plans to separate Imlie and Aditya have caught all the attention. The show has got 2.9 million impressions this week.

Udaariyaan

Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta turned producers for Udaariyaan. The show stars Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead roles. The show is getting good response since the start. However, this week it has seen a major jump and the show has got 2.7 million impressions. The show is now amongst the top 5.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chatatein has become a regular amongst the top 5 in the TRP list. The show has got 2.6 million impressions this week.