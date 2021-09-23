Yay! Thursday is here and it is time to know how well have your favourite TV shows worked in the past week. The TRP report by BARC of week 37 is out now and Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has broken all records yet again. Yes, the TRPs of the show have seen an extreme growth this week. However, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's ratings aren't increasing. Take a look at the complete list below: Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble CONFESSES she is in love; shares lovey-dovey picture with boyfriend

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa has broken records yet again. Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's entry in Anupamaa's life has made the show even more interesting. The crackling chemistry between Anupamaa and Anuj has won hearts. People are totally loving this new pairing and hence this week the show has got 4.2 million impressions. This is the highest TRP ever and no other show could even reach close to this.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is ruling at the second place as usual. The current storyline of Sayi, Virat, Pakhi and Samrat is getting all the love. However, last week the show got 3.5 million impressions and this week it is 3.4 million impressions which is a fall. But the second place is still there for the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chatatein's has seen a massive growth this week. From being in 4th and 5th place, the show is now on the third position with 2.9 million impressions. This is a good growth and it seems people are loving the story.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie's ratings have dropped down. Last week the show was on the third place and this week it is on the fourth. It seems Malini's evil plans against Imlie aren't working well. The show has got 2.7 million impressions.

Udaariyaan

Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta turned producers for Udaariyaan. Since last week the show has seen a good growth and is amongst the top 5 of the TRP charts.