TRP Report Week 37: Anupamaa-Anuj's chemistry gets record-breaking numbers, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fails to impress

The TRP report of week 37 by BARC is out now. Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has broken all records yet again while Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 failed to impressed.