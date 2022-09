Rupali Ganguly shows Anupamaa once again tops the TRP chart, the two have been showing an interesting segment of Paritosh nd Kinjal, where the man cheats his wife and is now trying all his luck to bring her back, but Kinjal refuses to trust him again as he broke her heart and trust. Infidelity is shown beautifully in Anupamaa in that is the season the audience is hooked with the show. This show often picks up significant subjects that happen in the city and shows them beautifully. The lead actors like , and more have played their characters sow ell and the audience has fallen in love with them, all over again, Right now the interesting fact is that will Kinjal go back to Shah's house as she is right now in Kapadia mansion. Vanraj is trying his level best to bring Kinjal back and Anupamaa and Anuj have left the actions to her. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more: SHOCKING upcoming twists in TRP ruling TV shows

While talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, who holds the second number position as per the TRP report. Right now the segment of Sai, Virat and Pakhi is grabbing a lot of eyeballs, Virat's character is being hated by fans and that's his achievement as an actor. While Pakhi's performance too is being loved and appreciated.

The biggest blow that was witnessed is Imlie- a huge drop in the TRP as the show is gone one leap and the lead character Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan left the show and their absence is missed by the fans and they just cannot connect with the with a star cast. We hope the makers manage to bring back the interest of the fans. while other shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and more are doing exceptionally well as the content is king team audience hooked and how.