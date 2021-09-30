Thursday it is and we know you guys are eagerly waiting to know how your favourite TV shows have performed this week. Yes, the TRP report by BARC is out now. This week again Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has got some amazing numbers and it has again got the first place. However, we have seen a major drop in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's ratings again. It seems the COVID-19 vaccine drama has not impressed the audience. Also Read - TRP Report Week 37: Anupamaa-Anuj's chemistry gets record-breaking numbers, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fails to impress

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is at the top again and this time again they have got record-breaking numbers. Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's entry in Anupamaa's life is surely the best thing that has happened in the show and hence this week again it has got 4.2 million impressions. This is a record-breaking number.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been on the second place since its first episode had aired. Sayi and Virat's growing misunderstandings have caught all the attention. In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin too, Samrat's entry has become the best things for it. The show has got 3.4 million impressions this week.

Udaariyaan

Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta turned producers for Udaariyaan. Since last two weeks, we saw the show amongst the top five but this time the TRPs have seen a massive growth. From being on the fifth place to now getting the third place, the show has seen a good growth. This week the show has got 2.9 million impressions.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie's ratings have dropped down since last week. It seems fans aren't happy with the courtroom drama in the show. Looks like Imlie, Aditya and Malini's love triangle is not working for the show now. This week, the show has got 2.6 million impressions.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chatatein's ratings have also dropped this week. Last week it was amongst the top 3 and this week the show has got 2.5 million impressions that have got the show fifth place in the TRP list.