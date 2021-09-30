TRP Report Week 38: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's chemistry makes Anupamaa win again, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a major drop

The TRP report of week 38 by BARC is out now. Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa as usual is on the first place. However, this week Dilip Joshi's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's numbers have fallen.