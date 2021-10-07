Thursday it is and we know you guys are eagerly waiting to know how your favourite TV shows have performed this week. The TRP Report by BARC is out now. As usual, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has grabbed the first place. We also had the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale but that could not impress the audience. The episode got just 2.1 million impressions. Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's romantic pictures from their first song shoot are a treat for #AruDeep fans

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa has won hearts again. Fans are loving the chemistry between Anuj and Anupamaa. Their friendship is quite refreshing to watch on-screen and the story of Anupamaa's new journey has grabbed all the attention. Anuj has made her his business partner and Anupamaa is fulfilling all her dreams. This week again the show has got 4.2 million impressions. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Surbhi Chandna, Rhea Chakraborty, Divyanka Tripathi and more – 11 celebrities who refused to be part of Salman Khan's show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin isn't leaving the second place on the TRP charts. The show is getting all the love for the interesting twists and turns in Virat and Sayi's life. Currently, fans are waiting for Virat and Sayi to reunite. The show has got 3.2 million impressions. Also Read - TRP Report Week 38: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's chemistry makes Anupamaa win again, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a major drop

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie's ratings have increased again and it is back on the third place this week. Looks like the courtroom drama has been interesting. Imlie's struggle to win back her husband, Aditya has made fans shower love on the show. The show has got 2.8 million impressions.

Udaariyaan

Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta turned producers for Udaariyaan. Since last two weeks, we saw the show amongst the top five. The show had got 2.9 million impressions last week but this time the ratings have dropped. This week the show has got 2.6 million impressions.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chatatein is also amongst the top five since a long time. This week the show has got 2.5 million impressions.