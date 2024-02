It is Thursday and we know you all are waiting for the TRP report to come out. Well, all the TV shows have had some interesting twists and turns in the story and fans are loving it. The BARC TRP report of week 4 is out now. This week again, Anupamaa is ruling the charts as always. The show has managed to get all the love once again. Hiba Nawab's Jhanak is slowly proving to be one of the best shows. Other new TV shows like Mera Balam Thanedaar, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi and others have also done a good job. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is out of the top five race. Check out the top five shows on the TRP charts and their ratings. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey on fans still shipping Vanraj and Anu, 'People miss seeing them together' [Exclusive]

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the attention. The show has once again managed to impress the audience with its interesting twists and turns. Anuj and Anupamaa have been separated but both are in the USA. The promo of their reunion left everyone excited and people want Anuj and Anupamaa to reunite soon. This wait for the reunion has got good ratings. The show is at the top with 2.7 million impressions. Also Read - Anupamaa star Sukriti Kandpal praises Rupali Ganguly for carrying the show and the title role; says 'She is living every actor's dream'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also getting all the love for its interesting twists and turns. The way Ishaan and Savi got married is quite interesting. People are now waiting to see how will Ishaan manage to make a place for Savi in the Bhosale mansion. The show is on the second spot with 2.5 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has impressed the audience with the story of Abhira and Armaan. Ruhi's jealous seeing Abhira and Armaan together is getting interesting. People are liking the way Armaan and Abhira have been handling their cute friendship. The show has got 2.3 ratings.

Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17's pre-finale week was full of entertainment and drama. We got to see the immunity task happening between two teams and the ugly fights between Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya grabbed all the attention. However, we saw Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey and Mannara reaching the finale. Later, Isha and Ayesha Khan got eliminated and Vicky Jain, Ankita also reached the finale week. Bigg Boss 17's pre-finale week got 2.0 million impressions for weekdays while the Weekend ka Vaar episodes got 2.2 ratings.

Imlie/ Jhanak

Sai Ketan Rao starrer Imlie is getting interesting day by day with some amazing twists. The show has also grabbed all the attention. Hiba Nawab starrer Jhanak began recently and it is giving a tough competition to all the other TV shows. Both Imlie, and Jhanak have got 2.0 ratings.