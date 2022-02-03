TRP Report of week 4 is here and it's time to check out how well have Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, , 2 and other TV shows have done on the TRP charts. Bigg Boss 15's TRPs continued to be somewhat dull. The weekdays' TRPs clocked to 1.1 which is not bad. The previous Weekend Ka Vaar clocked 1.2. and starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 clocked 0.7 on the TRP chart which is the same as the previous week. Though Udaariyaan saw a slight boost in the TRPs, the show couldn't make it back in the TOP 5. Let's check out the TOP 5 TV shows as per the TRP here... Also Read - Anupamaa Shocking twist: Mukku tells Anuj to leave Anu as fans celebrate 5 months of MaAn

Anupamaa

, , and starrer TV show, Anupamaa, has maintained the top spot on the TRP charts. The track of Makar Sankranti, the gush-worthy scene between MaAn – Anuj and Anupamaa – kept the audience hooked to their TV sets. There's also a slight increase in the TRP of Anupamaa. Compared to last week's 3.9, this week, Anupamaa has clocked a TRP of 4.0 million viewership impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have seen a spike in the TRP ratings. Yes, you read that right. The track of AbhiRa confession and their mushy scenes post-that alongside the family drama worked in the favour of the makers. Harshad and Pranali's chemistry has impressed the audience, it seems. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has got 3.3 million viewership impressions compared to last week's 3.0.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The makers of Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have been experimenting with their track. The TV show would grab a second spot on the TRP charts consistently. However, this time Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has slipped down yet again. It has now grabbed the third spot on the TRP charts. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has clocked a 3.0 million viewership this week as well.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer, Mayuri Deshmukh and Fahmaan Khan's TV show Imlie have slipped down on the TRP charts too. The death track of Aditya aka Gashmeer Mahajani has left fans in a shock. Gashmeer left the show, Aditya and Imlie fans are disheartened. The makers, however, are trying to introduce some new twists to the show. Imlie will now turn the CEO of Bhasker Times. Imlie has maintained the TRPs of 2.8 million viewership impressions.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chahatein has slipped down to 5th position again. The TRPs have not dipped much though. Fans are happy that RuSha came face-to-face after a long time. Sargun and Abrar's chemistry is a huge hit amongst the masses. Compared to last week's 2.8, Yeh Hai Chahatein has clocked 2.7 million viewership impressions this week.

That's all in the TRP report of week 4.