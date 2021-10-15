It is time for TRP and we are here to tell you guys which TV show did well this week. The TRP report for week 40 by BARC is out now. Bigg Boss 15's first week could not impress the audience. The weekday episodes got 1.1 million impressions while the weekend ka vaar episodes got 2.0 million impressions. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts as usual. Take a look at the entire list here: Also Read - TRP Report Week 39: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa TRUMPS again, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale episode fails to impress

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is once again at the top. The show does not leave the top spot even for one week. Anupamaa's first flight experience and her Mumbai tour grabbed all the attention. Fans are loving her new journey as Anuj Kapadia's business partner. The show has got 4.0 million impressions this week. Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's romantic pictures from their first song shoot are a treat for #AruDeep fans

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has seen a massive growth in the TRP numbers this week. Last week it was 3.2 million impressions and this week it is 3.7 million impressions. It is slowly reaching towards 4.0 million. Sayi and Virat's fights and Pakhi's evil games have been loved by the audience. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Surbhi Chandna, Rhea Chakraborty, Divyanka Tripathi and more – 11 celebrities who refused to be part of Salman Khan's show

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie's ratings have increased this week again. Malini's courtroom drama to get Aditya back in her life has been interesting. People are waiting to see Imlie and Aditya reuniting. This week the show has got 2.9 million impressions.

Udaariyaan

Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta produced Udaariyaan is getting all the love from the audience every week. The show began recently and today is amongst the top five shows. The show has got 2.6 million impressions.

Yeh Hai Chahatein/Pandya Store

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chatatein is also amongst the top five since a long time. The surprise this week is that Pandya Store is also amongst the top five this week. Both these shows have got 2.3 million impressions.