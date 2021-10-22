TRP Report Week 41: Bigg Boss 15 fails to win hearts, Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa's ratings see a massive fall

The TRP report of week 41 by BARC is out now. Bigg Boss 15 could not make a place in the hearts of the audience. Surprisingly, Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa's ratings have fallen this week.