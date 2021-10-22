The TRP report of week 41 by BARC is out now. Bigg Boss 15 has failed to impress the audience. The TRP for the weekday episodes is just 0.9 while for the weekend ka vaar it is 1.7. Looks like fans are not quite happy with the show. On the other hand, Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa is on the top but the TRPs have dropped. Take a look at the entire list here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karishma Sawant to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan SLAMS Bigg Boss 15 makers for allowing contestants to get violent and more

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is at the top but this time the numbers have dropped. Since last few weeks the TRPs of the show were 4 million impressions and above but this week we see a massive drop. Yes, the TRPs have fallen down to 3.5 million impressions. It looks like people aren't happy with the boring Shah family and their thinking towards Anupamaa and Anuj. Also Read - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa anchor Aditya Narayan on criticism: I don't make music or host shows for people to love me [EXCLUSIVE]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's TRPs have also dropped down. Last week it was 3.7 million impressions but this week it is 3.3 million impressions. Sayi's accident track was stretched a lot and hence the audience aren't happy with it. Also Read - TRP Report Week 40: Bigg Boss 15 fails to get love from the audience; Anupamaa keeps ruling the chart

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie has been in the third-place since a long time. It has been consistent and fans are happy with the way the story is going. However, sometimes it looks boring when Malini and Imlie keep fighting to get their love, Aditya. The start of the show was quite interesting but now it has gone back to the same old story that happens in every show. This week the show has got 2.6 million impressions.

Udaariyaan

Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta produced Udaariyaan is a part of the top five shows for a long time now. The unique storyline of the show has grabbed all the attention. This week the show has got 2.5 million impressions.

Pandya Store/Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Since last week, Pandya Store has become quite popular. Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan's show is getting all the love now. On the other hand, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is back in the top 5. The new story of Anant and Gehna has grabbed all the attention. Both, Pandya Store and Saath Nibhaana Saathiy 2 have got 2.1 million impressions this week.