TRP Report Week 43: Harshad Chopda's entry gives a boost to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss 15 struggles to enter the Top 5

The TRP report by BARC of week 43 is out now and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back in the top five this week. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 15 has failed to impress the audience.