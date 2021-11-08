The TRP list by BARC is out now. This week it got a bit late but finally, the numbers are here. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is finally back in the top five while Bigg Boss 15 is still struggling to get good numbers. It seems this season is not that interesting and happening as the past seasons were. However, Bigg Boss can see a jump anytime due to the controversies that keep happening. On the other hand, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is not getting good numbers as expected. Also Read - TRP Report Week 41: Bigg Boss 15 fails to win hearts, Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa's ratings see a massive fall

Anupamaa

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa rules the charts. This time again the TRPs came out excellent. It seems people are loving the crackling chemistry between Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa. The story is currently being loved as people are happy with Anupamaa moving out of the Shah and living her life alone. The show got 4.2 million impressions this week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's TRPs are good again. The show has always been amongst the top two. Virat, Sayi and Pakhi's story has grabbed all the attention. People are happy with Virat and Sayi coming together while Pakhi keeps finding ways to separate them. The show has got 3.4 million impressions this week.

Imlie/Udaariyaan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie is on the third place. The show is getting interesting with each new episode. The wait for Imlie and Aditya's reunion is making fans excited. On the other hand, Udaariyaan is getting all the love. Both the shows got 2.8 million impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back amongst top 5. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant aka Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi's new story has grabbed all the attention. People have welcomed the new leads with open arms. Looks like Abhimanyu and Akshara's jodi has successfully made a place in the hearts of the audience. The show has got 2.4 million impressions.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chahatein is back in the top 5 again. The story of Preesha and Rudransh is quite interesting and people love their sizzling chemistry. The show has got 2.3 million impressions.