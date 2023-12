TRP Report week 48: It's the day we check the ratings of the top 10 TV shows and learn which show is doing great, what twists are working and what twists are not. We are just a couple of weeks away from the year-end and some of the TV shows which were a banger have been struggling on the TRP chart. Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss 17, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, let's find out the TRP ratings of popular shows.

For all Entertainment News and TV News updates, follow the WhatsApp channel of BollywoodLife. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda recalls the time he was labelled as a flop star

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Tops the TRP chart yet again

Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler: Armaan-Abhira's secret deal revealed; will Ruhi turn villain just like her mother Aarohi?

For weeks in a row, Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been dominating the TRP charts. And this week is no different. Everyone loves a love triangle but a well-made, well-written one. As you can see, the writers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have struck gold in that aspect. By bringing back Reeva in the story at the crucial point, they have introduced such an amazing twist. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is maintaining its TRP of 2.5 million viewership ratings. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rishabh Jaiswal reacts to the hate show is getting post leap; says 'It happens everytime when...'

Trending Now

Imlie is placed 2nd yet again



Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy starrer TV show Imlie is back to the ruling form. The show which enjoyed a place in the Top 3 when Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani were a part of the show is now at number 2. It has maintained its position as well as its ratings.

The twists and turns in Anupamaa fail to boost TRPs



Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and more celebs is placed 3rd again. There was a time when the show ruled the roost. But now, while the show has maintained a spot in the top three shows, it hits differently to see Anupamaa not ranking. The makers are heading for another separation of Anu and Anuj which have just added to the audience's woes. It has continued with 1.9 TRP.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had high hopes but...

The makers tried to boost the TRPs by yet again doing the gimmick of bringing back Dayaben (formerly played by Disha Vakani). The audience did not like the gimmick, naturally. For many years now, Disha Vakani has not been a part of the show. Yet the makers for the last couple of years have been trying to fool the audience. And the same thing happened recently. Fans are fed up. The show has maintained a spot in the top 5 which is at number 4. The ratings are the same as the last week, that is, 1.9 million viewership impressions.

Shiv Shakti, the mythological show continues to impress

Until a couple of weeks ago, Subha Rajput and Ram Yashvardhan starrer TV show, Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav was struggling. But the wedding sequence between Mahadev and Parvati is something one cannot miss. And now, the makers have moved to the next generation, that is, of Lord Ganesh and Lord Karthikeya. It has a rating of 1.9 million viewership impressions.

Watch this Bigg Boss 17 video here:

Teri Meri Doriyaann loses spot but maintains TRP

Angad and Sahiba's story is now going to see an interesting turn. Garry has returned to their lives. Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar and more celebs starrer TV show Teri Meri Doriyaann is at number 6. It was placed 5 earlier. The rating, however, is the same, that is, 1.8.

Parineetii gains a spot on the TRP chart

Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma starrer TV show Parineetii is placed 7th on the list this week. Rajeev wanted to accept Pairneet as his wife in front of everyone. He no longer loves Neeti and hence wanted to give Parineeti a chance in his life but Parineeti is a loyal friend. The show's TRP is maintained, that is 1.8. But it has climbed a spot.

Pandya Store slips down on the TRP chart

Kruttika Desai from season 1 has continued her journey in Pandya Store. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel joined the show a couple of months ago and have been winning the hearts of the audience. But this week, the rating has slipped a bit and Pandya Store has seen a fall on the charts. From number 6 it is at number 8 this week. The rating has slipped from 1.8 to 1.7.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai regains entry in Top 10

Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla, Shivam Khajuria and Pratiksha Honmukhe starrer TV show is now placed 9. It was earlier not even in the top 10. But the show has regained entry this week. It seems like a good sign.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a spike in the TRP

Sayali Salunkhe and Mohit Malik starrer TV show is placed 10th this week too. The show was once rumoured to be under the radar of the channel. However, it is now doing good as far as TRPs are concerned. Once it had a Trp 1.6, now it has a rating of 1.7.

Bigg Boss 17 is out of the Top 10

Bigg Boss 17, as per Gossips TV had an overall rating of 1.6. On weekdays, it was 1.2. On Saturday, Bigg Boss had a rating of 2.0 while on Sunday, it had a rating of 1.8. The Friday Ka Vaar had a rating of 1.9. Unfortunately, it is not in the Top 10.

Which of your favourite shows is on the list? Let us know.