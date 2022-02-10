It’s TRP time! Today we will be discussing the TRP report of week 5. Anupamaa, , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, 2, Bigg Boss 15 GRAND FINALE and other TV shows’ ratings will be shared with y’all in this article to read till the end. Disha Parmar and starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have maintained their TRPs. They have earned 0.7 million viewership impressions this week as well. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai feels guilty for misunderstanding Virat; Pulkit, Samrat, Mohit confront him in CID style sparking memes

The Show has garnered 1.4 million viewership impressions. On the other hand, India's Got Talent 9 has got 1.9 million viewership impressions. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah registered ratings of 1.7. Bigg Boss 15's Grand Finale at 8 clocked 2.1 whereas, at 10:30, it garnered 1.6 viewership ratings. Let's check out the TRPs of the Top 5 TV shows here:

Anupamaa

, , , and Aneri Vajani starrer Anupamaa's ratings have dipped. Once the show had ratings of 4 plus. However, this week, Anupamaa has registered about 3.8 million viewership impressions. The shift from Anupamaa and Anuj's love confession to Malvika and Vanraj's track seems to have affected the TRPs of Anupamaa.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai/ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The ratings of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have dipped again. It may be because of the lack of a proper romance track between Abhimanyu and Akshara. Also, the makers have introduced a new girl, Anisha to the show. On the other hand, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has maintained a trp of the last week. Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show have seen some unusual twists, which, unfortunately, couldn't entertain the audience. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have tied at the second spot with 2.9 million viewership ratings.

Imlie

The end of Gashmeer Mahajani's scenes as Aditya in Imlie helped the show survive. Sumbul Touqeer, Mayuri Deshmukh, Manasvi Vashishnt and Fahmaan Khan starrer Imlie has grabbed the third spot this time. It has climbed a spot on the TRP chart. Imlie has registered 2.8 million viewership impressions, the same as before.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein have clocked 2.7 million viewership impressions this time as well. Yuvraj's plans to separate Preesha and Rudra has upset the fans again as they wanted to see their fave jodi, RuSha, together again. Yeh Hai Chahatein has climbed a spot on the TRP chart. This time, it's placed fourth.

Kumkum Bhagya/ Udaariyaan

The track of differences Ranbir and Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya and Jasmin's wedding with Fateh in Udaariyaan worked well for the respective makers. and Krishna Kaul have a good online fanbase. They have been watching the show for them. Tejo's plight on seeing Jasmin's evil plan in marrying Fateh kinda worked for the makers. Both Kumkum Bhagya and Udaariyaan have clocked a TRP of 2.4 million viewership impressions.

That's all folks, see y'all next week.